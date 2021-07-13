Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Turning Red’ Teaser: Pixar’s Latest Looks Extremely Bearable

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What if Bruce Banner was actually a shy young girl? And what if instead of turning into the Hulk when she got mad, she transformed into a giant red panda?. That appears to be the elevator pitch for Turning Red, the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios and director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her recent Pixar short “Bao.” The first Turning Red teaser is here, and it features Rosalie Chiang as 13-year-old Mei Lee, who becomes so embarrassed by her mother (Sandra Oh) that she can’t help but become... well, a big red panda. Later, when she calms down, she is able to turn back into a human. But only briefly. Watch the trailer below:

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Panda#Disney Pixar#Giant Panda#Big Red#Turning Red#Pixar Animation Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Fun Teaser Trailer for Pixar's New Giant Red Panda Movie 'Turning Red'

"Let the fun begin…!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original animation project called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Here's the concept for this: a 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Which is, apparently, all the time! Beyond that, we're not sure where the story is going. Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. And Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee, the girl at the center of the film. Of course, this is a hilarious and badass first look, especially with the Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life". Ha! What a fun introduction to this original Pixar movie.
MoviesGamespot

Pixar's Turning Red: First Trailer Delivers Red Panda Mayhem

The first teaser for Pixar's Turning Red has been released. The movie is written and directed by Domee Shi, who also made the Oscar-winning Pixar short Bao, and it releases on March 11, 2022. The trailer starts with a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) taking a math test...
Moviesthatshelf.com

Turning Red Trailer: Disney/Pixar’s Latest Is a Love Letter to Toronto and Canada

Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, the Chinese-Canadian director behind the dazzling animated short Bao. So it makes sense that Disney/Pixar’s latest coming-of-age tale reps the city of Toronto harder than Drake on Canada Day. This gorgeous, animated adventure centres on a 13-year-old...
Movieslrmonline.com

Watch Mei ‘Hulk Out’ In Pixar’s Turning Red Trailer

‘Growing up is a beast.’ That’s very true and Turning Red takes growing pains to a new level. Disney/Pixar shared with us the Turning Red trailer and it’s pretty exciting. The Trailer. This one of the worst things that could happen to you at school. You can’t spell smother without...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Trailer and Poster for Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red”

Check out the new trailer and poster showcasing the upcoming all-new original feature film “Turning Red” from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, “Bao.” Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022.
MoviesGizmodo

Turning Red's Giant, Furry Hero Just Can't Catch a Break in the Teaser Trailer

In director Domee Shi’s upcoming Disney/Pixar animated feature Turning Red, life is hard enough for a 13-year-old girl named Mei Mei who’s trying to adjust to being a teenager and keep her grades up in school. But unbeknownst to any of her friends or most people who know her, the biggest thing she’s hiding is her uncontrollable ability to transform into a massive red panda when stressed out.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ Is A Test For Pixar’s Theatrical Future

Turning Red will be, as of this writing, the first Pixar movie to get a conventional theatrical release since, egad, Toy Story 4 in summer 2019. To be fair, Pixar’s original Onward was supposed to get a business-as-usual theatrical run just before the pandemic upended the world, and Disney understandably rushed the film out to PVOD and eventually Disney+ where it served as a popular “missed it in theaters” flick during a year when most theaters were closed and most big movies were delayed. Soul went to Disney+ over Christmas, at least in territories where Disney+ is a thing, earning rave reviews and a Best Animated Feature Oscar for the occasion.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Pixar’s next film, ‘Turning Red,’ is really Canadian, eh?

Pixar has unveiled its next feature-length film, Turning Red, and it’s got some huge Canadian connections. To start, it’s being written and directed by Chinese-born, Toronto-raised director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 animated short Bao. Additionally, the film is set in Toronto and follows a teenager...
MoviesVulture

A Giant Red Panda Is a Metaphor for Anxiety in New Pixar Film Turning Red

After securing an Oscar for her heartwarming short film, Bao, in 2018 and becoming the first woman to direct a Pixar short while doing so, Chinese Canadian director Domee Shi is helming an all-new original feature film called Turning Red. Pixar released a teaser trailer for the movie, which follows Canadian 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who, when excited, turns into a giant red panda. Sandra Oh plays her overprotective mother, Ming, and from the teaser it is evident that Mei’s patience will be tested in more ways than one by her mother and the growing pains that come with being a teenager. Turning Red is set to release March 11, 2022.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

While Pixar employees have reportedly grumbled that Pixar films have been going straight to Disney+ during the pandemic and post-pandemic, the animated studio is having a banner year and is not slowing down. Having just come off the Oscar-winning “Soul” in March (which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), Pixar then released “Luca,” the Italian seaside, sea-monster friendship film. While that picture was the film in question going straight to Disney+, it’s terrific and yet another winner for Disney and their studio.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’ First Trailer: Pixar Unleashes a Beast in New Film from ‘Bao’ Oscar Winner

The Pixar feature film “Turning Red” is not opening until March 2022, but that’s not stopping the animation studio from dropping a first look trailer. The film is the latest from Domee Shi, who won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 with her Pixar-backed “Bao.” The first trailer for “Turning Red” spells out the film’s plot, which is more or less the cutest riff imaginable on “The Incredible Hulk.”
MoviesTwinfinite

Disney & Pixar’s Turning Red Teases Adorable Coming-Of-Age Fun

Today, Disney and Pixar officially lifted the curtain on their all-new animated feature film, Turning Red. Following on from the success of their last coming-of-age adventure, Luca, Turning Red is set to be another signature childhood romp that focuses upon the challenges that growing up often brings. Go ahead and check out the new teaser trailer down below:
MoviesMic

Pixar's new film 'Turning Red' will make anyone with anxiety feel seen

The trailer for the next Pixar film, Turning Red, dropped today, and adults everywhere can prepare themselves for tears and probably a hard look inward. The feature-length turn from Domee Shi, the director of the beloved Pixar short, Bao, looks like it will continues Pixar’s track record in recent years of making supposedly heartwarming kids movies that are in fact gut-wrenching films that make adults feel seen.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Finally Has The Perfect Way To Stream Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

Disney Plus doesn’t even boast the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe back catalogue, but it will eventually once the latest streaming deal with Sony kicks in and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home make their way over the Mouse House’s platform, but there’s still a variety of ways to revisit the world’s most popular franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy