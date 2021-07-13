Report: Central Valley credit unions hit record-high Q1 deposits
Central Valley credit unions reported record-high deposits of $13.3 billion for the first quarter of the year, according to a snapshot from the California Credit Union League. That number is up 29% from Q1 of 2020, representing a record for the 36 locally headquartered credit unions located in Kern, San Joaquin, Fresno, Kings, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare and Inyo counties, according to the Central Valley Credit Union Industry Snapshot.thebusinessjournal.com
