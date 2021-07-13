Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Report: Central Valley credit unions hit record-high Q1 deposits

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Valley credit unions reported record-high deposits of $13.3 billion for the first quarter of the year, according to a snapshot from the California Credit Union League. That number is up 29% from Q1 of 2020, representing a record for the 36 locally headquartered credit unions located in Kern, San Joaquin, Fresno, Kings, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare and Inyo counties, according to the Central Valley Credit Union Industry Snapshot.

thebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Business
City
Merced, CA
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#California Credit Union#Central Valley#Sonoma State University#Redwood Credit Union#Fast Credit Union#Golden 1 Credit Union#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
New York City, NYThe Associated Press

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy