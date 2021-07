Camila Cabello is being praised after encouraging self-acceptance while embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks”.The singer discussed body positivity and why “being at war with your body is so last season” in a new TikTok, in which she revealed that she had been briefly concerned about her appearance while out on a recent run.“I was just running in the park, minding my own business, trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy, and I’m wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in,” Cabello says in the TikTok as she shows the outfit...