Gayle King won’t allow unvaxxed relatives at her Thanksgiving table

By Theresa Braine
NY Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGayle King has already decided she will not allow unvaccinated family members at her Thanksgiving table, she told national COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday. “I don’t know many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life,’ " King told Fauci after he spoke about the dangers of the highly transmissible delta variant and the urgency that lends to vaccination efforts on “CBS This Morning.” “I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

