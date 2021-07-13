Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The French Dispatch First Reviews: The Most Wes Anderson Movie Ever, and It's Fantastic

By Christopher Campbell
Rottentomatoes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest from Wes Anderson is unmistakably his, but it’s also something more. The writer/director’s tenth feature, The French Dispatch, premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival, and the first reviews dispatched from the French Riviera are celebrating its mix of the familiar and the fresh. If you’re a fan of Anderson’s work, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not partial to his quirks and constructs, you may still find something to appreciate in this anthology of stories that plays like a cinematic representation of an old issue of a literary magazine.

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Pat Brown
Person
Lois Smith
Person
Peter Bradshaw
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Ernst Lubitsch
Person
Jeffrey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#French#Riviera#American#Times#Andersonian#Indiewire#The French Dispatch#The Grand Budapest Hotel#Bbc#Slant Magazine Anderson#The Playlist#Screen International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
MoviesMUBI

Cannes Dispatch: Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island,” Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

I like to think the euphoric standing ovation Ryûsuke Hamaguchi received after the Cannes premiere of his Drive My Car makes up for the one he never got for Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, unveiled last February at the online-only Berlinale. In the space of five months, the Japanese director has delivered two luminous gems, and his latest is the second adaptation of a Haruki Murakami text to be unveiled in the official competition since Lee Chang-dong’s Burning in 2018. It is based on Murakami’s novella of the same name (available in the English-speaking world in the short stories collection Men Without Women). In it, a theatre actor and director agrees to helm a production of Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya at a festival in Hiroshima, all while struggling to overcome the death of his wife, who passed away two years prior.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Frances McDormand, & Timothée Chalamet Discuss The Typos In The Film’s First Clip [Watch]

Well, Wes Anderson‘s “The French Dispatch” has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it appears to be a big hit, some saying it’s one of Anderson’s best pictures and even stronger than his celebrated last live-action film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Our critic Jessica Kiang wrote about the film, “’The French Dispatch”… is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Wes Anderson

Cannes: Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ Is a Fest Hit, But Is It an Oscar Contender?. The Cannes Film Festival was the obvious place to premiere a France-set movie made by a famous Francophile, which is why Searchlight and Wes Anderson decided to hold off on unveiling The French Dispat…. Wes...
Beauty & FashionEsquire

The French Dispatch

Ah, the Cannes Film Festival. Not only a spontaneous combustion of the world's biggest movie stars, but one where they come correct with the fits and the glitz and the glamour. That tradition held steady at 2021's festival as the cast of Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch arrived on the red carpet in stunning, shining fashion. Literally so for the young king Timothée Chalamet, who showed up in a metallic Tom Ford number that stopped us in our tracks. Wes Anderson's regular collective of Hollywood prowess showed up, too, including, but not limited to Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, and Benecio Del Toro.
MoviesA.V. Club

Wes Anderson is taking Bill Murray with him to Spain for his next movie

Wes Anderson just premiered his latest film The French Dispatch at Cannes, with the cast photo of Anderson, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray becoming the overused Twitter meme du jour. But he’s already working on his next, aesthetically pleasing project. There’s no title for it yet, but it’ll begin production in Spain in August, as reported by Variety. And because it’s not a Wes Anderson film without Murray, the actor’s joining the cast for this one, too. He’ll star alongside his French Dispatch co-star Swinton, who shared the news of her casting with Variety in June. Swinton kept mum on the details about the film, but did tell the magazine that “it’s not about Spain.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

Adrien Brody Will Reunite With Wes Anderson On His Next Spain-Set Movie

Director Wes Anderson finally was able to release his newest film “The French Dispatch” during the Cannes Film Festival and has gathered some lovely reactions making it a potential early Oscar contender alongside festival winners such as “Annette,” “Titane,” and others. He’s already on the path to begin shooting his...
Interior DesignPosted by
IndieWire

How to Decorate Your Home Like a Wes Anderson Movie

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Few contemporary directors have a style as instantly recognizable as Wes Anderson’s. While...
MoviesDeadline

Venice Film Festival: Pics From Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion, Scott & More To Light Up Lido As Studios, Netflix & (Hopefully) Stars Return – Full List

UPDATED, with more detail: The Venice Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 78th edition Monday morning with a notably strong studio presence after last year’s near dearth of Hollywood titles and muted star attendance. Universal (with Blumhouse’s previously announced Halloween Kills and Focus’ Last Night In Soho and The Card Counter), Warner Bros (with Legendary’s also previously confirmed Dune) and Disney (with 20th Century’s The Last Duel) will all be represented in town and each was thanked by Venice chief Alberto Barbera for supporting the event. “There is a strong comeback of the Americans,” he said. Scroll down for a full list of titles announced today.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Dune,” “Last Duel,” “Dog” Set For Venice

The 2021 Venice Film Festival, arguably the festival that has emerged the most as the one home to major Oscar contenders, has unveiled its lineup full of anticipated new films for this year. Scoring out of competition screenings are Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” Edgar Wright’s “Last...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival Unveils New Films By Edgar Wright, Paul Schrader, Jane Campion, ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ & More [Full 2021 Lineup]

After its restricted but still strong 77th edition, the Venice Film Festival is back with a vengeance, with what might be its most exciting line-up in years – a far cry from the bizarre announcements of this year’s TIFF (which boasts… “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” of all things). This morning in Rome, the line-up of the forthcoming 78th edition was announced in full, ahead of its planned opening on 1 September.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese Among Directors Fighting to Save BBC’s Radio 4 Film Program

More than 100 filmmakers and actors are calling upon the BBC to reverse its decision to ax Radio 4’s “The Film Programme.” In a letter published in the Observer signed by Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Steve McQueen, Ken Loach, Amma Asante, Rosamund Pike, David Oyelowo, Liam Neeson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more, they are asking to keep the 17-year-old half-hour show on the air in the face of corporate shake-ups with programming at BBC.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

The Most Unconventional Movie Endings Ever

Most movies have a distinct beginning, middle, and end. While all three are important components of a film’s plot, the ending is what makes a lasting impression on the viewer. Some movies play it safe with tidy resolutions, while other endings wind up way out in left-field. Whether it’s a...
MoviesShowbiz411

Venice Film Festival Sticks to 50 Percent Capacity, Welcomes Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Venice Film Festival is keeping their capacity level to 50 % in theaters. But those people who get in will get to see Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing debut, and stars like Oscar Isaac, Penelope Cruz, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The whole festival should be dedicated to Oscar Isaac, he’s in five different entries including Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” which I really want to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy