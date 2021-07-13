The French Dispatch First Reviews: The Most Wes Anderson Movie Ever, and It's Fantastic
The latest from Wes Anderson is unmistakably his, but it’s also something more. The writer/director’s tenth feature, The French Dispatch, premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival, and the first reviews dispatched from the French Riviera are celebrating its mix of the familiar and the fresh. If you’re a fan of Anderson’s work, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not partial to his quirks and constructs, you may still find something to appreciate in this anthology of stories that plays like a cinematic representation of an old issue of a literary magazine.editorial.rottentomatoes.com
