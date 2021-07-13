The French Dispatch First Reviews: The Most Wes Anderson Movie Ever, and It's Fantastic

I like to think the euphoric standing ovation Ryûsuke Hamaguchi received after the Cannes premiere of his Drive My Car makes up for the one he never got for Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, unveiled last February at the online-only Berlinale. In the space of five months, the Japanese director has delivered two luminous gems, and his latest is the second adaptation of a Haruki Murakami text to be unveiled in the official competition since Lee Chang-dong’s Burning in 2018. It is based on Murakami’s novella of the same name (available in the English-speaking world in the short stories collection Men Without Women). In it, a theatre actor and director agrees to helm a production of Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya at a festival in Hiroshima, all while struggling to overcome the death of his wife, who passed away two years prior.