Back to the beginning! Ryan Reynolds opened up about the magical early days of his relationship with Blake Lively. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” the Deadpool star, 44, said during the Monday, July 19, episode of the “SmartLess” podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”