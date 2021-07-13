Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Deadpool slipped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe early, in an ad for Free Guy

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy, the movie where Ryan Reynolds plays a man who discovers he’s a character in a video game, was originally scheduled to come out in July 2020, before it was repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently scheduled to be released on August 13, but like so many other studios, Disney is facing the question of how to goose up active interest in a film it’s been teasing since 2019. The apparent solution: Bring in Deadpool, dump him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have him promote the film.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Wolverine#Green Lantern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEW.com

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially enters the MCU — for a Free Guy teaser with Korg

It's official: Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has finally entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's not in the way we were expecting. The crossover comes by way of a promo for Free Guy, in which the Merc with the Mouth sets up his own online video channel to react to movie trailers. For the latest installment of this totally-fake-but-would-watch series, he brings on Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame to react to the Free Guy trailer.
Moviesjammin1057.com

Deadpool and Korg Team Up To React to ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

Has Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) finally crossed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? “The Merc with a Mouth” was joined by Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg (Taika Waititi) to sit down to watch the Free Guy trailer — which also stars Reynolds and Waititi. “Not my first choice,” Deadpool crassly says of Korg’s guest...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Deadpool Meets His First MCU Character In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Reaction Video

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is one of the rare mega-blockbusters of late that’s not based on an existing movie or show or comic or video game or toy or cereal mascot. So how do you get people excited for a movie they don’t know much about and don’t have a strong emotional connection to? You get characters they do have a strong emotional connection to talk about it.
Movieshypebeast.com

Deadpool Makes His MCU Debut In 'Free Guy' Trailer With Thor's Friend Korg

Deadpool has finally made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of the most unexpected of places: a trailer reaction video for Free Guy. In a four-and-a-half-minute video uploaded by Ryan Reynolds himself on his YouTube channel, his now-iconic antihero sits down with Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok character Korg to watch a new trailer for the upcoming comedy Free Guys, which actually features both the actors. The duo continues to make fun of both Marvel and Disney before Deadpool asks Korg how he can join the MCU.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Deadpool finally joins MCU in new Free Guy teaser

Before the ink had even dried on the Disney-Fox acquisition deal, fans were already demanding to know when Deadpool would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well after three years of waiting, that day has finally arrived, just not in the way any of us expected. In a promotional video...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Deadpool Joins The MCU In New Promo Video For Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’

Deadpool has officially joined the MCU thanks to a promotional video for Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. Ever since Disney purchased Fox, all eyes turned to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would integrate Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool into the franchise. Theories about the multiverse and time travel might as well be thrown out the window, as the first official integration between Deadpool and the MCU has happened thanks to Ryan Reynolds… Free Guy?
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Here Are The Marvel Cinematic Universe Voice Cameos From The Show's Awesome Opening Sequence - SPOILERS

The season finale of Loki introduced us to Kang the Conqueror, a character who has the potential to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. However, when the episode began, we were taken for a brief trip down the Sacred Timeline and heard a lot of familiar voices from this shared world's history. With "It's Been a Long, Long Time" playing in the background, we hear The Falcon saying "Way to go, Tic-Tac!" from Captain America: Civil War and Hope Van Dyne noting "That's how you punch" in 2015's Ant-Man.
MoviesTwinfinite

Deadpool & Korg Promote Free Guy With a Hilarious Reaction Video

Deadpool is one step closer to forcing his adult humor into the MCU, as a video that shows the Merc With a Mouth reacting to the trailer for the upcoming release of Fall Guy was posted to Ryan Reynolds’ Youtube channel. What does that have to do with the MCU? Well, he is joined by none other than everyone’s favorite rock warrior Korg.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Deadpool and Korg React to Some Ryan Renolds Movie Called ‘Free Guy’

The best thing to come out of Fox’s Marvel deal and the only good thing about Thor: Ragnarok join forces to react to … the Free Guy trailer?. We spotted this at Superhero Hype. Apparently, Deadpool is doing reaction videos now. He is stuck in that weird limbo where he’s too spicy for Disney’s MCU, and Fox’s X-Men universe no longer exists. So what’s a horribly deformed mutant to do besides roast a 20th Century Fox film trailer?
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’

Deadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of. On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video marks the first time Deadpool is seen on-screen with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel fans have been dreaming of since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the former owner of the “Deadpool” and “X-Men” superhero films.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reveals New Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded onto television, the timeline is only set to become that little bit more crammed and a whole lot more convoluted, especially with the Season 1 finale of Loki officially ushering in the multiverse era, where anything and everything can happen literally anywhere across time and space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy