So we're guessing that Animal Kingdom fans more than realize that the cast wasn't kidding when they said that the fifth season would waste any time kicking things into overdrive. Between fending off some seriously deadly challenges and learning more about the behind-the-scenes maneuverings that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) kept in play to keep the Codys protected. If Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) want to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world, they're going to have to step their game up big time. To do that, the family needs an "alpha" and that's where the biggest problem lies- a problem you'll see addressed in the following preview for the season. What do you do when everyone thinks they're the "alpha"?