Eleanor Marie Jacobs – Monticello

Eleanor Marie Jacobs age 88 died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Monticello with interment in the St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call after 10:00 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Monticello Public Library or St. John's Lutheran Church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Eleanor and her family into their care