Monticello, IA

Winifred Williams – Monticello

By Rob Edwards
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinifred Williams age 81, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00, Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Friends may call from 4 until 7 Thursday at the church. If you are not fully vaccinated, mask must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Interment will be in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Winifred and her family into their care.

kmch.com

Comments / 0

