Baker man accused of pointing gun at family during 'road rage' incident Monday

A Baker City man is accused of pointing a gun at a couple and then recklessly driving away from what police described as a “road rage” incident Monday afternoon, July 12 in Baker City.

Caleb James Mansuetti, 19, of 315 Highway 7, was arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of menacing, and reckless driving.

Mansuetti was taken to the Baker County Jail about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mansuetti is charged with five counts of menacing because there were five people in the other car — Jordan Hynek, his wife, Angelina Gomez, and their three children, according to a police report.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Birch St., according to a press release from the Baker City Police Department.

Mansuetti was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang, and he allegedly tailgated the vehicle that Hynek was driving, with Gomez and their children as passengers, said Baker City Police Sgt. Wayne Chastain.

Hynek told police he stopped at a stop sign and waited for Mansuetti to drive past, Chastain said.

Mansuetti did, but then drove back and allegedly pointed the pistol at Hynek and Gomez, who was standing beside their car, while their children were inside, according to a police report.

Mansuetti then drove away at high speed, according to the report.

Gomez called 911, Chastain said.

While en route, Baker City Police and deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office were given a description of Mansuetti’s vehicle, the driver and his two passengers.

Chastain said Mansuetti coincidentally drove past a sheriff’s deputy, who had a description of the Mustang and stopped the car on 17th Street near Settler’s Park.

Mansuetti was the driver. Police found the pistol inside the Mustang.

Chastain said the pistol’s magazine was loaded, but there was not a round in its chamber when he checked the gun.

Mansuetti’s two passengers, Ethan Luebberke, 19, and a juvenile female, were released.

Chastain said the investigation is ongoing and other charges could be filed.

According to a police report, “Caleb previously signed a release agreement in Baker County Circuit Court where he agreed not to possess any firearm per an adult case. Caleb does not possess a valid concealed weapon permit.”

That previous case dates to Nov. 17, 2020, when Mansuetti was arrested in Baker City on charges of menacing, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

According to a police report, Mansuetti drove through the intersection at Main Street and Valley Avenue and nearly struck a pedestrian.

Another driver, who said he tried to get Mansuetti’s attention, told police he followed Mansuetti’s car, which eventually stopped.

The other driver, who was with his wife, told police that Mansuetti first walked toward him “in a threatening manner,” then walked back to his own car.

Mansuetti then allegedly took an AR-15-style rifle from his trunk and pointed it at the other driver.

Police found an air soft rifle — a type of gun that fires plastic projectiles at low velocities — in the trunk of Mansuetti’s car. He denied pointing the gun at the other driver, according to the police report.

The charges are still pending from the November 2020 incident.

Other charges against Mansuetti from Monday’s incident include:

• Second-degree disorderly conduct

• Reckless endangering

• Endangering the welfare of a minor

• Violation of release agreement