Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are both cutting-edge technologies that are starting to get traction in the world around us. Fortune Business Insights notes that the size of the global AI market hit $27 billion in 2019, and estimates put it to grow tenfold by 2027. The IoT is just as vibrant a sector. PR News Wire contends that the amount of IoT devices will cross 24 billion by 2030. Both of these advances count as "smart" technologies. The way they're impacting the world today will increase as more IoT devices make their way onto the market, and the cost of implementing AI goes down. But how could tech like this change transport management?