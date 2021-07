Lynn has been a professional organic farmer for the last 35 years and runs a 210-acre farm in Western Colorado with her husband. Are there plants disappearing from your garden? Are there holes in the leaves? Are your plants sticky? You might have a pest problem in your garden, and pests can plague a garden any time of year. Getting the bugs and pests eliminated is the key to getting a good crop. Several notorious garden pests come around every year and destroy gardens. So it's time to get after those pests and reclaim your garden.