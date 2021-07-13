Cancel
Louisiana State

Alicia Vikander in Trailer for Justin Chon's 'Blue Bayou' Louisiana Film

By Alex Billington
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Are we getting kicked out?" "Nah, baby girl, I ain't going nowhere…" Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Blue Bayou, the latest film from acclaimed Korean-American filmmaker Justin Chon, known for his other award-winning films Gook and Ms. Purple previously. This time around, Blue Bayou is premiering at the prestigious 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard category (his last two films premiered at Sundance instead). It's currently set for a limited release starting in September later this year. As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home. Justin Chon stars with Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, and Sydney Kowalske as Jessie. This is an impressive first look at this film, and I'm intrigued to see Vikander working with Chon this time, adding some extra gravitas to his storytelling. A must watch trailer - the song in this is perfect.

