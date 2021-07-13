New Trailer for Edgy Thriller 'Habit' with Bella Thorne & Paris Jackson

"I loved the thrill of the chase." Greenwich Entertainment is soon releasing this fascinating documentary film titled Whirlybird, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Yoka. Set in 80s and 90s Los Angeles, a couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from the duo's video archive is an L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged. However, it's not just a film about a helicopter news crew, it's about so much more. It covers topics including the grittiness and reality of Los Angeles, the good and bad sides of it. How the media evolved into focusing on death and hate because it brought them more attention and money. And finally, one of the pilots transitioned later in life to a woman, which is also part of the story as well. They covered some of the city’s most dramatic events and changed breaking news forever. This is such a compelling story and the documentary takes us through an important part of Los Angeles history - I highly recommend giving this a look when it opens this August.