New Trailer for Edgy Thriller 'Habit' with Bella Thorne & Paris Jackson

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Always did have a flavor for danger." Lionsgate has dropped a new trailer for a dark, edgy thriller comedy titled Habit, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. This film has dropped out of nowhere, not hitting any festivals or anywhere else before opening in August this summer. It definitely looks like a very Los Angeles film made by Los Angeles people for Los Angeles people. A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun with her other BFFs to escape a L.A. drug lord. The Habit ensemble cast includes Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Libby Mintz, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee, Ione Skye, Aaron Diaz, Jamie Hince, Hayley Marie Norman, Alison Mosshart, with Paris Jackson and Josie Ho. This (obviously) looks all wild & crazy, and instantly forgettable, another of these mediocre crime thrillers that we're seeing too much of these days.

www.firstshowing.net

Greenwich, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Los Angeles Helicopter Pilots Doc Film 'Whirlybird'

"I loved the thrill of the chase." Greenwich Entertainment is soon releasing this fascinating documentary film titled Whirlybird, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Yoka. Set in 80s and 90s Los Angeles, a couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from the duo's video archive is an L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged. However, it's not just a film about a helicopter news crew, it's about so much more. It covers topics including the grittiness and reality of Los Angeles, the good and bad sides of it. How the media evolved into focusing on death and hate because it brought them more attention and money. And finally, one of the pilots transitioned later in life to a woman, which is also part of the story as well. They covered some of the city’s most dramatic events and changed breaking news forever. This is such a compelling story and the documentary takes us through an important part of Los Angeles history - I highly recommend giving this a look when it opens this August.

