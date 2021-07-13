Cancel
Learn About 'The Meaning of Hitler' in Trailer for This Provocative Doc

"An urgent warning." IFC Films has debuted the official US trailer for an acclaimed, provocative, and eye-opening documentary film titled The Meaning of Hitler, the latest doc from award-winning filmmakers Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker. This premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year, and is opening in theaters this August. And it's an important doc that is as relevant as ever today - we need to hear all of this. What can history tell us about the present? Shot in nine countries, the film explores what Hitler means in the current waves of white supremacy, antisemitism, and weaponization of history. "As fears of fascism and authoritarianism now abound, the film explores the myths and misconceptions of our understanding of the past, and the difficult process of coming to terms with it at a time in our history when it seems more urgent than ever." I watched this last year and highly recommend it. As frightening and urgent as promised, and as fascinating as ever, delving into the truth about Nazi Germany and the worrisome return of fascism today.

