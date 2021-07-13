Investigators seek help solving 8-year-old fatal hit-and-run case

Nathan Haun, 17, was walking home along Arrowhead Trail between Salem and Payson early in the morning of July 13, 2013, when he was struck by a truck and killed, investigators said. Eight years later, investigators still hope someone can help solve the case. (John Wilson, KSL TV) — PAYSON — Eight years after a hit-and-run crash left a teenager dead on a country road between Salem and Payson, investigators were hoping someone out there was still holding the critical clue to help solve the case.