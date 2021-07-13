US Trailer for 'The Last Matinee' Uruguayan Horror Homage to Cinema
"Today, you may feel the Universe owes you. Nonetheless, someone else's sacrifice won't save you." Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting have revealed a new official US trailer for an Uruguayan horror film titled The Last Matinee. Not only is it a tribute to the spooky magic of watching horror movies in dingy, dark cinemas. But it's also a horror movie set inside an old cinema. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and at many other genre festivals last year, now opening in the US this August. The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist's daughter. The Last Matinee stars Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, and Pedro Duarte. This looks damn good, Uruguay seems to be offering some of the finest indie horror gems recently.www.firstshowing.net
