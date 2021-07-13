Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

USA Baseball Welcomes Baseball For All to its Membership

usabaseball.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced Baseball For All has joined the organization as its newest General Member. Baseball For All is a non-profit organization focused on building gender equity in baseball by providing girls across America opportunities to play, coach, and lead. Prospective USA Baseball members are presented.

www.usabaseball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Erik Bakich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Usa Baseball#Baseball Games#The Board Of Directors#Mlb Club#Indians#The Oakland Athletics#Usa Today#Oakland A#Cooperstown#Dulins Dodgers#Elite Squad#Texas Twelve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
ADP
News Break
Society
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsemoball.com

This Date in Baseball

1916 -- St. Louis Browns pitcher Ernie Koob went the distance in a 17-inning 0-0 tie with the Boston Red Sox. Carl Mays went the first 15 innings for the Red Sox and Dutch Leonard finished. 1946 -- Cleveland player-manager Lou Boudreau hit four doubles and a home run in...
Baseballusabaseball.com

Stars Spin Third Straight Shutout, Blank Stripes, 5-0

STARS (7-3) 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 5 8 0. PRINCETON, W. Va. - The Stars continued their recent stretch of domination on the mound Wednesday as three pitchers combined to fire the team’s third consecutive shutout over the Stars, 5-0, at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, W. Va.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
Tustin, CAdailybruin.com

Scouting Report: Matt McLain

While his career in Westwood has come to a close, a former Bruin will be heading to the Buckeye state to carve himself a role in the major leagues. Shortstop Matt McLain was drafted to the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft after three years playing for UCLA baseball. While the question of McLain’s defensive position remains unanswered, the Tustin, California, native brings multiple tools to the table and has shown his ability to improve both on the field and at the plate.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 7/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers will play Game 3 of their 4-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Rangers are heading to this game after losing to a score of 7-5 against the Detroit Tigers during their Friday match-up. The loss pushed Texas on a downward spiral and the team is currently sitting on an overall record of 35-63 on the year, taking the last place in the American League West Division.
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Lefty-hitting outfielder with pop, ex-Rookie of Year candidate, could be Yankees’ trade deadline bargain

Brian Cashman has two weeks to wheel and deal before the July 30 trade deadline. Tops on his shopping list is an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed. But the New York Yankees general manager can take a flier today on someone who checks off those boxes: Nomar Mazara. Rotoworld reports the Detroit Tigers designated Mazara for assignment on Friday.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: July 24th; The All-Time Home Run King

Four former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, including the all-time home run king. Barry Bonds, outfielder for the 1986-92 Pirates. He was the sixth overall draft pick in 1985 and the Pirates had him in the majors by May 30, 1986. Bonds was originally drafted out of high school by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 1982 draft. He decided to attend Arizona State, where he improved his draft status over three seasons. His minor league career was extremely brief for the Pirates. He batted .299 with 13 homers and 15 steals in 71 games with Prince William of the Carolina League in 1985. He skipped to Triple-A in 1986 and spent 44 games with Hawaii before his big league debut, hitting .311 with seven homers and 16 steals. The 21-year-old Bonds hit just .223 as a rookie in 113 games, but he stole 36 bases and hit 16 homers, while drawing 65 walks. In 1987, he raised his average to .261, though his OBP was a point lower than the previous year. He hit 25 homers and stole 32 bases, while scoring 99 runs. In 1988, he hit for average and drew walks, while showing some power, leading to a .283/.368/.491 slash line. His stolen bases dropped to 17, but he still scored 97 runs. Bonds had a bit of a down year in 1989, seeing his OPS drop for the first time. He batted .248, but still had solid numbers with 96 runs scored, 34 doubles, 19 homers, 32 steals and 93 walks.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/26/2021

Braves at Mets—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves +143 in Game 1. Starting for Atlanta will be Kyle Muller. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his past four starts. He held the Mets to one run over four innings over a month ago. Marcus Stroman goes for the Mets. Past four starts the righthander has allowed eight earned runs in 23 innings. Past ten games Braves getting good work from their bullpen. In that period New York a pen ERA of 5.06, WHIP of 1.56 and teams batting .294 on this unit. Atlanta sixth in the league in scoring and home runs. Play Atlanta +143 in Game 1.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Adam Frazier to San Diego Padres

According to multiple reports the Pittsburgh Pirates are trading second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is this Friday, July 30. Between now and Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to be among the most active sellers in all of baseball. This is in large part due to the Pirates having some of the best pieces available on the trade market.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Joey Gallo Trade, Or Contract Extension with Rangers Coming?

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline looming, the Texas Rangers continue to consider multiple options for Joey Gallo, including doing nothing at all. Texas appears to be more aggressive in contract extension discussions with Gallo and his agent, Scott Boras. Earlier in the week Rangers president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels said he preferred to keep conversations with Gallo private but did offer that Gallo's future with the team will be a "big decision for us."
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

Today's slate thins out extremely quickly when it comes to pitching, but hitting has plenty of options. We have three games over 90 degrees and five pitchers with a context-neutral ERA over 5.00, according to THE BAT. If you haven't yet read my primer on how weather can give you...
Gamblingnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 7/26/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
Richmond, TXFort Bend Herald

College baseball

Two college players with roots in Richmond were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft this week. The San Diego Padres selected Kevin Kopps, a right-handed pitcher from George Ranch High School and the University of Arkansas, with the 99th pick in the third round of the draft. Kopps...
El Paso County, COGazette

Lewis-Palmer baseball camp a hit for all

Lewis-Palmer High School baseball coach Brett Lester and his staff hosted a youth baseball camp July 5-7 at Rangers Field. The camp was designed for kids 7 and up. The players received instruction from current and former Lewis-Palmer baseball players. The camp ended with the kids and coaches having fun on a water slide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy