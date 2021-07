There have been some memorable special editions of the Porsche 911 through the decades and one of them is the Slantnose or Flatnose version of the 930-generation 911. Porsche produced under 1,000 examples of the Flachbau, as it was known, and a mere 160 of them made it to the US. It's one of 40 Porsches that will be restored by Porsche Classic following an announcement made in April and looks rather good in convertible form too. With its unique aesthetics and improved aerodynamics, the 930 Turbo Slantnose is a rare and desirable sports car and a special one-of-one custom example is going up for auction.