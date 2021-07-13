State of the Art Language Technologies in Western Armenian

The Councilor for Economy and Innovation, Carmen Herrarte, during her visit to Etopia. Etopia Zaragoza Art and Technology Center has been taken over by the youngest members of the household since the end of June. Throughout the summer they will pass through the colonies Etopia Kids 420 children, 60 per week, between 6 and 14 years old, divided into different workshops with themes focused on science, art and technology. All this from a playful point of view so that it awakens and feeds the imagination of the kids. The Councilor for Economy, Innovation and Employment of the Zaragoza City Council, Carmen Herrarte, visited the activities this morning and highlighted the importance of bringing these types of disciplines closer together from the earliest ages. “If Zaragoza wants to be a source of opportunities for the digital economy, this work of bringing the little ones closer to technology, science and the humanities is key because vocations will awaken in the future,” Herrarte specified.