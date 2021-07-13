Cancel
Technology

State of the Art Language Technologies in Western Armenian

By Contributor
Asbarez News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is delighted to announce that the Western Armenian Universal Dependencies Treebank was released on May 15, and is now available on the Universal Dependencies Consortium webpage. A Treebank is essential for the vitality of any language. It is a linguistic tool...

asbarez.com

#Armenian Language#Language Learning#Second Language#Western Armenian#Universal Dependencies#Eastern#Yerevan State University#Digital Library Of
