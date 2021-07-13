Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco, WA

Body Cam Captures Images of Knife Waving Pasco Suspect

By John McKay
Posted by 
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This case involved a running hose, a broken vodka bottle, and a padlock on a chain that was threatened as a weapon. It ended with a man being arrested in Pasco. Around 2:30PM Monday a call came in from a church on 20th Ave, staffers said the suspect (whose name was not released) was "running the hose" in the church lawn. When asked to leave he threatened the staffers with a broken vodka bottle and a padlock attached to a chain which he brandished like a weapon. The staffers retreated and called 9-1-1.

newstalk870.am

Comments / 2

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Super Mex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Grant County, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Grant County Bust Nets 22 Pounds of Meth, Cash, Guns, More

Numerous law enforcement agencies participated in this lengthy investigation which began in February of this year. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports in late June, a major bust was made and a drug ring broken up. The Grant County Inter-Agency Narcotics Team (INET) involved Deputies, WSP, Quincy Police, and Washington...
West Richland, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

3 Arrested in Connection with West Richland Shooting

No mention if the suspect vehicle was located, but 3 suspects in jail now. West Richland Police continue to investigate a report of shots fired in a city neighborhood very early Wednesday morning. However, that's not when it began. What Led to Shooting Incident?. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Police...
Pasco, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Man Shot in Face During Pasco Road 68 Drive-By

Because a bullet went through the windshield then dashboard of the man's vehicle, by the time it hit him, it had slowed...possibly saving his life. Pasco Police continue the search for four suspects from a Saturday night shooting near the Maverik on Road 68 in Pasco. According to officers, the...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

New Developments in “Kennewick Woman’s Missing Grandma”

New developments have emerged in the case of the missing Grandma, Betty Counts and now they need your help. The Family has hired one of the top Private Investigators in the country and he is seeking your information. If you have ANYTHING or ANY information that could assist in the case of the missing woman, Betty Counts you are encouraged to reach out to James Terry.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
Pasco, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

‘Luck’ Runs Out for Pasco Attempted Murder Suspect

Pasco Police didn't specify how he was located or apprehended, but a man wanted for attempted murder over two years ago is now behind bars. Jaime Balderas, 28, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing 2nd Degree Attempted murder charges. Here's What Led to Charges, and His Arrest. Back in...
Pasco, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Car Thief Dumps Stolen Car With Flat at Pasco Tire Store

There may be other allegations, but for now this youthful-looking suspect is wanted in connection with an alleged Pasco vehicle theft. Pasco Police say early Sunday morning, a female victim told them her parents grey Mazda 3 was reported missing after the keys were stolen from her purse. Apparently, she...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Sheriff–“Somebody Knows Something” About Moses Lake Murder

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has renewed their call to the public for any leads or information about the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Moses Lake man on May 26th. A passing motorist saw the body of Kristopher Vincent lying on a sidewalk along Airway Drive around 4:30 AM that day in the area of Cochran Lake. Upon arrival Deputies found Vincent had been shot in the torso and extremities several times. He was deceased at the scene.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Assault, Kidnapping Triggers SWAT Response in Kennewick

What began as a report of a domestic issue between a man and woman ended with the SWAT Team being deployed in Kennewick early Monday morning. According to Lt. Jason Kiel, Public Information Officer for the Kennewick Police Department, around 3AM officers responded to 1107 West 5th Ave. for a report of a man and woman arguing. When Police arrived, the two were seen outside, but went back into an apartment.
Pasco, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

House Guest Steals Car from Hosts, Tools Around Pasco

Pasco Police reported Monday a suspect sought in a Thursday (July 8) car theft is behind bars. According to officers, a 25-year-old Burbank man was staying with an acquaintance in Pasco, but when the man returned home Thursday, his car was gone...and so was the so-called friend. Jorge Arturo Oliva-Licon...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Steals Woman’s Property AND Dog, He’s In Custody

A Kennewick man is in custody Monday after a weekend break-in and theft that resulted in him stealing a woman's dog. 36-year-old Kyle Maplethorpe is accused of forcibly breaking into the woman's residence near West Kennewick Ave. and North Waverly Place Friday night. He allegedly stole personal items, including furniture...

Comments / 2

Community Policy