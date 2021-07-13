Body Cam Captures Images of Knife Waving Pasco Suspect
This case involved a running hose, a broken vodka bottle, and a padlock on a chain that was threatened as a weapon. It ended with a man being arrested in Pasco. Around 2:30PM Monday a call came in from a church on 20th Ave, staffers said the suspect (whose name was not released) was "running the hose" in the church lawn. When asked to leave he threatened the staffers with a broken vodka bottle and a padlock attached to a chain which he brandished like a weapon. The staffers retreated and called 9-1-1.newstalk870.am
