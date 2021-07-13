This year's Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over
When the Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, Black performers dominated the category for lead actor in a drama series for the first time. Once defined by white actors playing compelling but deeply flawed antiheroes — think Bryan Cranston as Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” Jon Hamm as Don Draper in “Mad Men” or James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” — the field this year included four Black actors playing an array of roles that defy easy generalization.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0