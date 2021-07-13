Cancel
This year's Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, Black performers dominated the category for lead actor in a drama series for the first time. Once defined by white actors playing compelling but deeply flawed antiheroes — think Bryan Cranston as Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” Jon Hamm as Don Draper in “Mad Men” or James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” — the field this year included four Black actors playing an array of roles that defy easy generalization.

CelebritiesNewsTimes

15 Performers From Variety's Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. More from Variety. The...
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Surprises were few in the 2021 Emmy nominations, honoring a year when a number of past contenders—including last year’s drama winner, HBO’s Succession—weren’t even in the running because of pandemic production delays. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. Here’s a breakdown of some key match-ups in comedy, drama, and the jam-packed limited series categories. As usual, with very few exceptions (namely Saturday Night Live), the broadcast networks might as well stay home.
MoviesStereogum

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

The Emmy nominations actually reflect some of this year's best TV (with a few 'Emily in Paris'-type exceptions)

Stacey Abrams, Regé-Jean Page of "Bridgerton" and no less than six cast members of "Ted Lasso" became first-time Emmy nominees on Tuesday morning. Last year's father-daughter winners Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us") and Jasmine Cephas Jones (currently on TV's "Blindspotting") announced the 2021 contenders of TV's most prestigious awards, which tilted away this year from broadcast programming and even cable offerings in favor of streamer tentpoles.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Scores Emmy Nomination in Wake of Exit

Departing Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page just received a pretty nifty goodbye gift: an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. (View complete nominations list here.) Netflix (via Lady Whistledown) announced in early April that Page won’t appear in Season 2 as Simon Basset — a move that...
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of nominations for the major awards

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys were announced Tuesday, July 13, by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (star of the Oakland-set “Blindspotting” series). Did your favorites make the cut?. The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air Sept. 19, on CBS, hosted by...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Emmys: Female Directing Nominations Down 10% From Last Year

Women landed 23% of the nominations in the seven directing categories for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, marking a 10% drop from last year’s tally in that same metric for the Television Academy. On Tuesday, 11 out of the 47 total individuals named as the directors on projects...
TV & VideosNBC San Diego

10 Snubs and Surprises From This Year's Emmy Nominations

A number of shows including "Rutherford Falls" and "Small Axe" were left off Emmy ballots in key categories. Surprisingly, "Emily in Paris" and "Halston" managed to snag nominations for the annual Television Academy event. There is no doubt that "Hamilton," a Tony Award-winning spectacle, is a masterpiece. However, many were...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Emmy Nominations Predictions

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and publicity campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.
TV SeriesNBC News

18 Emmy nominations for HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' give it a dubious distinction

“Lovecraft Country” earned the dubious distinction Tuesday of scoring what is almost certainly the most-ever Emmy nominations — for a canceled sci-fi/horror series. With 18 nods in categories ranging from best acting to best writing to best stunts, the overload of nominations is as puzzling as its discontinuation after the season one finale in October became the most-watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max in its first day of availability.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Emmy nominations 2021: A weird year for TV produces some weird nominations (analysis)

You didn’t need supernatural predictor powers to anticipate that the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations would look different than in years past. The effects of the coronavirus meant that several awards show perennials weren’t able to go into production. The absence of new seasons of, for example, “Succession,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Better Call Saul” and others was likely to open the door for new contenders.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
Moviesarcamax.com

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep for sequel

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

Kaley Cuoco was a familiar face on network television for well over a decade thanks to her popular role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but the Big Bang leading lady somehow never received an Emmy nomination during her 12 years on the show. Now, thanks to The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination, and her gleeful reaction is a delight to behold.
Behind Viral VideosCinema Blend

William H. Macy Celebrates Emmy Nomination Like Most Men His Age, On TikTok

For a while now, TikTok has been the breeding ground for dance crazes, celebrity rumors and lifestyle advice, and isn't exactly known as the premiere place for older generations to strut their stuff. But as it goes for every generation, today’s dads are doing the most to connect with their children and grandchildren, regardless of things like shame and more shame. Accordingly, Shameless star William H. Macy isn’t immune to this mindset, and to celebrate his latest Emmy nomination for Frank Gallagher's last hurrah, the actor wanted to celebrate the achievement in his way. So naturally (or not), he did it with TikTok and Megan Thee Stallion.

