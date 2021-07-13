YouTube Shorts rolls out globally to more than 100 countries
Google-owned YouTube is undoubtedly the world’s biggest video-content platform, with over two billion active and logged-in users every month. To help compete with the likes of Tik-Tok and Instagram Reels, YouTube launched its own short-video platform last September called YouTube Shorts. While the platform was initially released only in India, it has since expanded to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.mobilesyrup.com
