YouTube Shorts rolls out globally to more than 100 countries

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle-owned YouTube is undoubtedly the world’s biggest video-content platform, with over two billion active and logged-in users every month. To help compete with the likes of Tik-Tok and Instagram Reels, YouTube launched its own short-video platform last September called YouTube Shorts. While the platform was initially released only in India, it has since expanded to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.

Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

TikTok clone “YouTube Shorts” starts in Germany

Google will activate “YouTube Shorts” in more than 100 countries until Wednesday, July 14th, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new service now appears as a separate feed in the mobile apps for Android and iOS and is still marked as beta. So far, the beta phase has been running in 26 countries. Shorts won’t appear on the desktop version of YouTube yet.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Central

Google's TikTok rival YouTube Shorts is now rolling out worldwide

YouTube Shorts beta is finally going global. It is now rolling out across more than 100 countries, including Sub-Saharan Africa. YouTube Shorts launched first in India in September 2020. YouTube Shorts, which is YouTube's answer to TikTok, is now available in over 100 countries around the world. The short-form video...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Pokémon Go offering three months of YouTube Premium for free

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go (time flies, eh?) eligible trainers will get three months of YouTube Premium for free. This offer is only available in Canada to those who are not currently or have ever been YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers. According to Twitter user Lbabinz, Google is sending out the offer via email.
Behind Viral Videosthemusicnetwork.com

Australians spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube [report]

Australian consumers are now spending more time on TikTok than competitor YouTube, according to a new report. In Australia, YouTube has a comfortable lead in the number of users – 16 million a month – while TikTok clocked up nearly 2.5 million in an average four weeks in the first half of 2020.
Behind Viral VideosEngadget

YouTube’s Super Thanks tipping feature rolls out to more beta users

For years, YouTube streamers have used third-party plugins to allow their fans to donate to them. Starting this week, however, YouTube is taking a step toward making that functionality something that’s built into the platform. While it’s still in beta, the company says its new “Super Thanks” feature is rolling out to “thousands” of additional creators in 68 countries. By the end of the year, it plans to make it available to everyone in the YouTube Partner Program.
Musiclionheartv.net

YouTube Shorts now available in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 13, 2021–YouTube announced today the arrival of the beta version of YouTube Shorts in the Philippines. Shorts is the platform’s new short-form video experience to create short, catchy videos from mobile phones. First announced in September 2020, YouTube has since expanded the feature to 26 countries including the Philippines, making it available across more than 100 countries where YouTube is available.
CelebritiesBillboard

The Deals: Stormzy Signs With CAA; Universal Music Africa Launches Distribution Plan

On top of the UK rapper’s long list of musical achievements -- which include collaborations with names like Ed Sheeran, record-setting albums such as his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer and headlining major festivals -- Stormzy adds charitable and entrepreneurial feats. His imprint within Penguin Random House UK, #MerkyBooks, is dedicated to publishing new fiction, non-fiction and poetry books and awards an annual studentship to two Black British students planning to attend the University of Cambridge. He has also pledged 10 million pounds over 10 years to organizations, charities, and movements committed to fighting racial inequality.
Behind Viral Videosleedaily.com

Youtube adds 3 more channels on YouTube TV

Youtube never fails to draw unrequested attention. Ever since its TV has been released, people are getting additional packages and add ons now, and then YouTube this week announced to bring forward a package of 3 additional channels to youtube tv. But before you grow happy and start to smile, let us inform you. Not all that glitters is gold. There’s always a catch that these companies deploy in their strategies; their marketing is great. Read on to know more about the add ons and new prices.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy S21 July update rolling out in the UK, India, and many more countries

The July security update has been rolling out for Galaxy devices for a while now, but the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship offerings, were a little late to the party. And once the Galaxy S21 series did start getting the July update, the rollout started off with carrier-locked variants in the US, which came as a surprise to everyone.
EntertainmentBillboard

Sony Music Sues Fitness Brand Gymshark Over Unlicensed Music

Sony Music Entertainment is accusing the U.K.-based fitness apparel brand Gymshark of copyright infringement, as laid out in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in California. In the complaint, filed July 15 by attorney Rollin Ransom at Sidley Austin LLP, Sony Music claims that Gymshark used Sony-owned songs in...
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Taboola Powers Personalized News Feeds Now In More Than 80 Countries

Taboola, which powers recommendations for the open web to help people discover things, on Monday released numbers reflecting the significant adoption of its News product. The News product -- which is similar to Apple News or other news aggregators on AT&T, Verizon and others -- can integrate into the mobile carrier's offering or be pre-loaded on phones from OEMs like Samsung, or devices of partners that make software for mobile devices.
Behind Viral Videoshowtogeek.com

How to Sign Out of YouTube

Consider signing out of YouTube if you don’t want to save your watch history or if you’re using a shared device. Here’s how to sign out of YouTube on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, and Android. Sign Out of YouTube on the Web. If you’re on YouTube’s website, you can sign...

