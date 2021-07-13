YouTube Shorts rolls out globally to more than 100 countries

Youtube never fails to draw unrequested attention. Ever since its TV has been released, people are getting additional packages and add ons now, and then YouTube this week announced to bring forward a package of 3 additional channels to youtube tv. But before you grow happy and start to smile, let us inform you. Not all that glitters is gold. There’s always a catch that these companies deploy in their strategies; their marketing is great. Read on to know more about the add ons and new prices.