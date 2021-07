Last year, Silverstone hosted an interesting race. Featuring big names in Formula One, the race saw the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team's boss Toto Wolff take on his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. This year, the same thing happened, but with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown taking on his drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. In the Mercedes races, all three competitors were in the same car, but here, things are a little different. Zak Brown was in the road-legal 620R, Ricciardo drove a McLaren 720S, and Norris got behind the wheel of a McLaren GT. The wet conditions added to the excitement, but can you guess who won?