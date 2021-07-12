Cancel
Politics

Rigged maps harm state infrastructure -- Melissa Ratcliff

madison
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerrymandering affects our state infrastructure, which includes roads, drinking water, stormwater management, bridges, power utilities and broadband. Infrastructure doesn’t stop at the political boundaries established by gerrymandering. Because gerrymandered boundaries were drawn to help one party stay in control, that party gets to determine which parts of our infrastructure get repaired, expanded or upgraded and if and how those projects are funded.

