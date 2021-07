Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was able to cash in on Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor for a second time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off in a rubber match on Saturday night, this after splitting their first two encounters. The pair had initially collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Conor McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping the Irishman with punches in the second round.