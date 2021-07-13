Wednesday preview: UK CPI, Ashmore Group in the spotlight

The GBPUSD pair retreated slightly after the mixed UK retail sales and flash PMI numbers. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the headline sales rose by 0.5% between May and June. This was an improvement since the sales fell by more than 1.3% in the previous month. As a result, the sales rose by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, core retail sales rose by 0.3% and 7.4% on a MoM and YoY basis, respectively. The ONS attributed the rise in retail sales to the recent European football league. Meanwhile, business activity in the UK retreated slightly in July. The services PMI declined from 62.4 to 57.8 while the manufacturing PMI fell from 63.9 to 60.4. The composite PMI declined to 57.7 as the Delta variant spread.
