Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wednesday preview: UK CPI, Ashmore Group in the spotlight

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets' focus in the middle of the week will continue to be on inflation, but on this side of the Pond this time around. At 0700 BST, the Office for National Statistics will publish a reading on UK consumer prices for June. Economists at Barclays Research anticipate that the...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashmore Group#European Union#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Uk#Barclays Research#Federal Reserve#The Department Of Labor#Channel#European Central Bank#Bst#Ubs#Xp Power Ltd#Yamana Gold Inc#Npv#Cdi#Eu#Dunelm Group#Accrol Group Holdings#Gdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
BusinessForexTV.com

ECB Survey Shows Professional Forecasters Raised Inflation & Growth Outlook

Professional forecasts raised their inflation and growth projections for the euro area, results of a quarterly survey by the European Central Bank showed Friday. The ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters for the third quarter showed that HICP inflation expectation for this year was raised to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous round.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Recovers as Risk Sentiment Improves

To say the pound has rallied since sinking close to a five-month low against the dollar on Tuesday would be an understatement. By Wednesday afternoon, the UK currency had managed to recover almost all its losses for the week – marching back to the 1.37 level from Tuesday’s low of 1.358. The initial decline in value was largely prompted by a strong dollar amid a risk-on mood in markets, following a global surge in Covid-19 infections. However, the US currency eventually began to soften as concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on the global economic recovery waned, reviving risk sentiment.
Businesswkzo.com

UK growth slows sharply in July as COVID ‘pingdemic’ hits

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s rapid economic bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease. Supermarkets and hauliers say staff shortages are making it hard to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP sell-off accelerates as divisions among ECB members emerge

The EURUSD was little changed in the overnight session as divisions emerged among European Central Bank (ECB) members. The bank concluded its first meeting in its new policy framework yesterday and left interest rates and quantitative easing policies unchanged. It pledged to maintain this policy until inflation rose to 2%, which will be in the next 1 to 2 years. Still, some of the committee’s most hawkish members criticized this decision. According to the Financial Times; the Belgian and German bank heads strongly objected to the wording of the statement. The Bundesbank head said that the new conditions were too aggressive and increased risks for higher inflation.
BusinessTelegraph

No 10 chaos has hamstrung the Bank of England

Downing Street is not the only authority which seems not to have a clue what it is doing any longer; the Bank of England, which is virtually at war with itself over the outlook for the economy and how best to address it, is similarly mired in confusion. From the...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Strong Earnings, Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed notably higher on Friday, as upbeat earnings updates, encouraging economic data and dovish comments from the European Central Bank outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and prompted investors to pick up stocks. Data showing an acceleration in Eurozone business activity, a jump in U.K. consumer...
RetailFXStreet.com

GBPUSD retreats after mixed UK retail sales and PMI data

The GBPUSD pair retreated slightly after the mixed UK retail sales and flash PMI numbers. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the headline sales rose by 0.5% between May and June. This was an improvement since the sales fell by more than 1.3% in the previous month. As a result, the sales rose by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, core retail sales rose by 0.3% and 7.4% on a MoM and YoY basis, respectively. The ONS attributed the rise in retail sales to the recent European football league. Meanwhile, business activity in the UK retreated slightly in July. The services PMI declined from 62.4 to 57.8 while the manufacturing PMI fell from 63.9 to 60.4. The composite PMI declined to 57.7 as the Delta variant spread.
RetailShareCast

UK retail sales rise in June, boosted by Euros

UK retail sales rose between May and June, helped along by the Euros, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Retail sales were up 0.5%, coming in a touch above consensus expectations for 0.4% growth. Compared with their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, sales were 9.5% higher.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone businesses boomed in July but confidence weakened

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July as the loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions gave a boost to services but fears of another wave of infections hit business confidence, a survey showed. With vaccination rates accelerating...
Economywsau.com

Bank of England to accept new green gilts in QE programme

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Friday it would accept new green gilts which will be issued by Britain’s government later this year as part of its asset purchase programme and for other collateral and monetary policy purposes. Britain’s government has said it will issue at least...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Sees a Sharp Rebound with ECB Stimulus Plans

The GBPEUR exchange rate rallied 0.69% on Thursday to cap a strong two-day rebound in the pound sterling. The European Central Bank implied that rates will remain low for a long time, while stimulus will also be applied for an extended period. The GBP to EUR now trades above the...
StocksShareCast

Europe midday: Autos drive shares on as markets hold gains

European shares started the final session of the week higher, boosted by auto stocks and the European Central Bank promise to continue stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.85% at midday with all major regional bourses in the green. Investors were digesting official UK data that showed a...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts

The lack of economic data leaves GBP crosses dependent on market sentiment. GBP attempts to recover after a bad start to the week. With another empty weekly economic calendar ahead for the UK, I would expect GBP pairs to remain sensitive to overall market sentiment amid an array of dominant market themes. With new Covid-19 variants spreading rapidly across Europe, economic growth projections have come under question as more people are told to self-isolate. In the UK, essential food retailer staff will be excluded from the 10-day mandatory quarantine if someone has been in close contact with a Covid-positive person as supermarkets were showing increasing shortages in goods.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Watchdog Group: UK Public Finances At Risk If Work-From-Home Continues

Britain’s public finances could be in jeopardy as part of the permanent shift toward working from home, according to a member of the government’s independent financial watchdog group. “Our feeling is that it will be somewhat less government-revenue rich than office working,” said Andy King, a member of the Office...
BusinessInsurance Journal

UK Risk Management Group Airmic Names Combes as Chair

The UK risk management association Airmic announced the appointment of Claire Combes as its next chair, effective from Sept. 1, 2021. Combes will succeed Tracey Skinner, Airmic’s current chair who also is director-Insurance & Risk Financing at BT Group plc. Combes, who is director of Risk and Assurance at easyJet,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment data from the UK is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.7 percent in three months to May. At 4.00 am...
BusinessShareCast

Europe midday: Stocks slip amid rising Covid-19 cases, lower oil prices

European stocks were still moving lower come midday as rising Covid-19 case numbers across the Continent continued to drag on risk appetite. Against that backdrop, the US president and the German Chancellor were due to meet in Washington with America's ongoing travel curbs on the Schengen area expected to be high on the agenda.
EconomyShareCast

UK payroll jobs rise by 356,000 as economy reopens

The number of employees on UK payrolls rose by 356,000 in June as the labour market continued to recover from the worst of the pandemic, official figures showed. The increase took the total of payroll employees to 28.9 million but the figure remains 206,000 less than before the crisis with many jobs preserved by government support, the Office for National Statistics said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy