Wednesday preview: UK CPI, Ashmore Group in the spotlight

The EURUSD was little changed in the overnight session as divisions emerged among European Central Bank (ECB) members. The bank concluded its first meeting in its new policy framework yesterday and left interest rates and quantitative easing policies unchanged. It pledged to maintain this policy until inflation rose to 2%, which will be in the next 1 to 2 years. Still, some of the committee’s most hawkish members criticized this decision. According to the Financial Times; the Belgian and German bank heads strongly objected to the wording of the statement. The Bundesbank head said that the new conditions were too aggressive and increased risks for higher inflation.