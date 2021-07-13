Small-Caps Lose Year’s Edge Over Tech With Bearish Bets Rising

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Riverstone Energy Ltd, up 9.8% at 351.35 pence, 12-month range 207.98p-360.6p. Says it has sold its one-third ownership interest in ILX Holdings III LLC to an institutional investment fund managed by Ridgewood Energy Corp. Deal is all-cash and closed upon signing, though is subject to some post-closing price adjustments. Estimated total net proceeds for Riverstone from the sale are USD172 million, including prior realised distributions. "The proceeds from REL's exit of ILX III provide additional funds to accelerate our investments in decarbonisation and low-carbon power generation. It also provides improved liquidity to support board approved share repurchases," says Chair Richard Hayden. ILX III has oil-exploration interests in the Gulf of Mexico.