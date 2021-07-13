Cancel
Stocks

Small-Caps Lose Year’s Edge Over Tech With Bearish Bets Rising

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Count small-cap stocks among the casualties of the quickly unraveling reflation trade. The Russell 2000 Index fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the fastest inflation since 2008 fueled concern over pricing pressures and the growth potential of smaller U.S. companies. The retreat contrasts with a gain in the Nasdaq 100, where technology megacaps are increasingly favored for their strong earnings potential.

StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation

Markets swung wildly last week as fears over the delta variant of covid bulged then faded. This initially caused a notable deterioration in risk appetite that steered stocks sharply lower. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 were down between -1.5% and -2.7% at their low points, but as sentiment recovered amid prevailing ‘buy-the-dip’ mentality, these major stock indices ended up finishing the week at record highs yet again.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksStreet.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Price appreciation has been significantly more meaningful to investors than dividend income has since 1988. This 33-year disparity has been exaggerated by generally low interest rates and an emphasis on growth stories. The disparity may not persist into the future, but investors must at least assume this is the norm...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Small But Mighty: Small-Caps Outperform

It’s been more than a year since a major portion of the U.S. went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. After several federal coronavirus aid packages, widespread distribution of vaccines and states reopening, the economy continues to recover. Vaccines have helped many to return to a more normal life. The number of new cases continues to decline. None of this, however, means we’re totally in the clear.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks March Higher as Manufacturing Index Hits Record, Earnings Gains Underpin Sentiment

US stocks advanced Friday after a closely watched manufacturing gauge hit a record high and as companies continued to report quarterly earnings well above market expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 35,044.43 shortly before midday, with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both higher by 0.8%. Communication, healthcare and technology stocks led the way, with energy the only sector in the red.
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 gains in broad based stocks rally, GBP soft following PMI data

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 gained on Friday amid a global equity rally that saw the Nasdaq 100 breach 15,000 for the first time in history. The US tech sector benefitted from strong earnings from Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), ahead of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) earnings next week.
Stocksinvesting.com

Zomato Takes Centerstage as Nifty Closes in Green; US Futures Trade Up

Investing.com -- Markets were abuzz with Zomato Ltd (NS: ZOMT ) today as the food delivery platform made a strong debut on the bourses today. Zomato closed up almost 66% at Rs 126 compared to its issue price of Rs 76. Aswath Damodaran believes that the valuation of one Zomato share should not be more than Rs 41 but clearly, markets are dancing to a different tune.
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks End Volatile Week At Records, European Shares Also Rise

US and European stocks enjoyed a banner Friday to close out a volatile week, helped by the eurozone's economic recovery and anticipation of more blowout US earnings next week after this week's positive round of results. All three major US indices closed at record highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksLife Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Riverstone energy rises on ILX III exit

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Riverstone Energy Ltd, up 9.8% at 351.35 pence, 12-month range 207.98p-360.6p. Says it has sold its one-third ownership interest in ILX Holdings III LLC to an institutional investment fund managed by Ridgewood Energy Corp. Deal is all-cash and closed upon signing, though is subject to some post-closing price adjustments. Estimated total net proceeds for Riverstone from the sale are USD172 million, including prior realised distributions. "The proceeds from REL's exit of ILX III provide additional funds to accelerate our investments in decarbonisation and low-carbon power generation. It also provides improved liquidity to support board approved share repurchases," says Chair Richard Hayden. ILX III has oil-exploration interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in July

New and used car sales are driving significant growth for a digitally-enabled dealership company. The used car trend creates rising tide lifting car parts stocks, with one possible winner standing out. Rising home furnishing sales are giving a small-cap furniture company a giant boost. While bigger can often be better...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Small-Cap Healthcare Stocks Worth a Look

In this episode of Industry Focus: Wildcard, host Emily Flippen is joined by Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi as he walks you through three small-cap healthcare companies that may have flown under your radar with the aim of answering the question every investor wants to know: Can this business result in 10x returns?
StocksInvestorPlace

Algorand Is a Great Small-Cap Altcoin for Your Portfolio

Now, I know what you are thinking. Not another cryptocurrency. But hear me out here. Low-price, small-cap Algorand (CCC:ALGO-USD) has gone unnoticed while the bigger players like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) take all the thunder. Algorand, founded by cryptographer Silvio Micali, addresses three key problems with the project: decentralization,...

