Small-Caps Lose Year’s Edge Over Tech With Bearish Bets Rising
(Bloomberg) -- Count small-cap stocks among the casualties of the quickly unraveling reflation trade. The Russell 2000 Index fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the fastest inflation since 2008 fueled concern over pricing pressures and the growth potential of smaller U.S. companies. The retreat contrasts with a gain in the Nasdaq 100, where technology megacaps are increasingly favored for their strong earnings potential.www.investing.com
