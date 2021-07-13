The Eager Traveler's Destination Guide: Santa Maria Valley
I’ve lived in California for 30 years and had no idea there was a gem of a place called Santa Maria Valley just few hours away from my home in San Francisco! Santa Maria Valley is located on the Central Coast in northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, and it’s an up-and-coming wine region. However, that’s not all it is. It’s also an ideal spot for a weekend getaway due to its location. In this destination guide, let’s dive into this region and talk about all the things to do in Santa Maria Valley.santamariavalley.com
