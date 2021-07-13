The Eager Traveler's Destination Guide: Santa Maria Valley

As you watch the sunset, perched on the cliffs in La Jolla not too far away from the ever-present flock of seals, you’ll wonder why you hadn’t visited sooner. San Diego, with a population just under 1.5 million, bills itself America’s Finest City, and it’s one of the rare locales that lives up to its tourism board’s slogan. Compared to the neighboring city of Los Angeles, San Diego is a much more relaxed slice of the West Coast. If Tinseltown is a place to see and be seen, San Diego simply offers scenery to be enjoyed however you’d prefer.