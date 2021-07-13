Save Mary’s Kitchen, in Orange!

Friend of the blog Joel-Steven Hammond wrote me a couple days ago, about the City of Orange’s plans to shutdown longtime homeless-feeding establishment Mary’s Kitchen:. I’ve sung for these guys on Christmas Day since 1995. Twenty-six consecutive years of service, even when my busy Decembers were slammed with work. My children grew up with humility serving food to the homeless on Christmas in the middle of their annual gift haul. Both Mary herself and George from Tulsa Ribs (who donated food) were alive when I started. We CANNOT let Mary’s Kitchen be legislated out of existence by heartless elected officials! 😢