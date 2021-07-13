Pet of the Week: Luther

Luther is an approximately 10 week old Hound mix available for adoption currently at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. Like many Hounds, Luther is playful and high-spirited. He loves to run and play outside, and he is always the first pup in line to sniff when he encounters something new. While playful and full of energy, Luther is no stranger to a good cuddle. He loves being rewarded for good behavior with pets and praise.