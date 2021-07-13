Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy, Walmart, Target and secret Microsoft availability
It's officially been two weeks since the last Xbox Series X restock in the US but there's hope if you follow our 24/7 Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when it's in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are among the dozen stores in the US we're tracking daily and, when the Xbox Series X restock happened in June, we observed it's in stock longer at each of these retail locations, especially compared to the more in-demand PS5 restock. There are also secret Xbox Series X restock opportunities: Target has daily morning restocks at a handful of zip codes, while Microsoft's Xbox Insiders program reserves the new console loyal customers.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0