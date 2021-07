Demand for pets has soared during coronavirus, with 3.2 million households in the UK getting a pet since the pandemic started, according to a survey by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.“Now, more than ever, we know that the companionship and joy pets can bring to people’s lives shouldn’t be under-estimated,” said Nicole Paley, PFMA deputy chief executive.But is man’s best friend, the planet’s greatest enemy?As lovable as they may be, cats and dogs come with a steep carbon pawprint. This is mainly because of their diet, which includes a lot of meat and animal products.The meat consumption of cats and...