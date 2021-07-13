Cancel
Live and night-time sectors welcome confirmation venues in England can fully reopen next Monday

By Chris Cooke
completemusicupdate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK live music and night-time sectors have welcomed the confirmation by British ministers yesterday that most remaining COVID restrictions currently in force in England will lift from next Monday, as the country moves into step four of the government’s COVID roadmap. For the live sector that means that all clubs and venues can reopen, and that full capacity shows can return. After nearly eighteen months in virtual shutdown, it’s a major step forward for the UK music and clubbing communities.

