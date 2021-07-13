Job ad: SJM Concerts – Event Ticketing Manager (Manchester)
Working in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.
