Entertainment

Job ad: SJM Concerts – Event Ticketing Manager (Manchester)

By CMU Advertising
completemusicupdate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive ‘can do’ attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.

Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Job ad: Clwb Music – Admin & Marketing Officer (Cardiff)

Clwb Ifor Bach is an established grassroots music venue in the heart of Cardiff and is a home for new and emerging artists for over 35 years. For the past six years we have also been one of Cardiff’s leading independent promoters, involved in organising shows a cross the country, programming live music for events as well as delivering the inner-city multi-venue festival Sŵn Festival.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Entertainmentcompletemusicupdate.com

Job ad: 9PR – Part Time Music Publicist (London)

9PR are looking to build the team by recruiting a music publicist part-time, with view to a possible permanent position. Applicants must have at least 2 years’ experience in print, online or radio publicity. Competitive salary/day rates. Clients include Warp, Hyperdub, PAN, Houndstooth, Stones Throw, Ninja Tune, Universal, Sony, BMG,...
Posted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

PODCAST: Events and concerts are back!

WCPO 9 entertainment reporter Brian Mains joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to talk about this weekend's Top 9 food, festivals, and fairs. Plus, he'll chat about the two big new music venues and all the best concerts coming to town this summer.
Washington County, ARfayettevilleflyer.com

Ad: Critical Mass Summit announces event lineup and ticket sales

The All Female Speaker Schedule Focuses on Wellness, Social Change and Active Transportation. Critical Mass Summit has announced their evolving event line-up and ticket sales for the two-day summit taking place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 2021. Critical Mass Summit, supported by the Walton Family Foundation, A two-day summit designed to empower and connect women and other underrepresented genders with the trails, cycling and active transportation community. This includes cis women, trans women, women of color, the non-binary community and those who are otherwise marginalized. Tickets are on sale via their website.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Job ad: Snapper Music – Digital Marketer (London)

Experienced digital marketing person required to join the team at a long established independent record company in central London. The ideal candidate will work within a team of six people and report directly to the Sales and Marketing Director, working collectively on new release projects and catalogue campaigns. Snapper Music...
Worldcompletemusicupdate.com

European performers back the UK artists calling for equitable remuneration on streams

Ahead of the publication tomorrow of the UK Parliament’s report into the economics of streaming, a group of performers from across Europe have endorsed the recent call from British music-makers for a remuneration right in law that applies to streams. The group of musicians, singers and actors call for similar remuneration rights for performers in all European countries.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Reservoir signs BTS songwriter Rufio Hooks

Reservoir has signed a new worldwide publishing deal with Rufio Hooks. This is good news for Reservoir, because he’s one of the co-writers on BTS hit ‘Butter’. The deal includes his share of that song and his future works. “I am excited to team up with Reservoir and start this...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Fanbase Builder Programme: Meet The Artists

CMU’s Pathways Into Music Foundation has teamed up with Help Musicians to run a Fanbase Builder Programme in Northern Ireland. Fifteen artists have been selected who are currently attending weekly webinars on how to build a business around their music. Each of them will soon devise and deliver a fanbase building campaign, benefiting from a bursary from Help Musicians.
Entertainmentdreamwidth.org

Current Events (Reply)

Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) industrialist, philanthropist[Ummm....]. At a time when Americans are reevaluating their historical figures and reconsidering having their names or statues exhibited to the public as role models, Andrew Carnegie definitely comes to mind as one of those bastards (aka robber barons) who accumulated immense wealth — with which he built the Carnegie Hall among other things — at the expense of poor workers that he had locked out and even shot at by the ruthless Pinkertons in his Homestead steel mill.
Technologymartechseries.com

The Biggest Product Information Management (PIM) Event Celebrates Opening the Digital Front Door to Commerce

Inriver, the solution that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, opened registration for PIMpoint . The event is the world’s first and largest product information management event and includes sessions on topics from digital transformation, PIM, cross-border commerce, and more. The event, now in its eighth year, hosts more than 2,000 attendees and will be held virtually October 5-7, 2021.
Rock Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Chvrches release new single, announce UK tour dates

Chvrches have released new single ‘Good Girls’ – the latest from their upcoming new album ‘Screen Violence’. They’ve also announced 2022 UK tour dates. “The opening line – ‘killing your idols is a chore’ – was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists”, says vocalist Lauren Mayberry. “I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world”.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

DCMS Committee Economics Of Streaming Report: Lots of quotes

Lots of people have commented on the publication of the DMCS Select Committee’s report into the economics of streaming. Here is what some of them said. Committee Chair Julian Knight MP: “While streaming has brought significant profits to the recorded music industry, the talent behind it – performers, songwriters and composers – are losing out. Only a complete reset of streaming that enshrines in law their rights to a fair share of the earnings will do. However, the issues we’ve examined reflect much deeper and more fundamental problems within the structuring of the recorded music industry itself”.
Worldcompletemusicupdate.com

UK Parliament calls for “complete reset” of music streaming, including ER for performers and competition investigation into the majors

The UK Parliament’s culture select committee has called for a “complete reset” of the digital music business at the end of its inquiry into the economics of streaming. In its recommendations the committee pretty much backs all of the calls that were made by organisations representing artists, songwriters, musicians and managers during the inquiry, though the headline-grabbing proposal is that performer equitable remuneration be applied to streams.
Hobbieschicagosuburbanfamily.com

WIN 4 (Four) GOAPE TREETOP ADVENTURE or JOURNEY TICKETS

Suburban Family Magazine is giving away 4 GOAPE TREETOP “ADVENTURE” or “JOURNEY” TICKETS”. 1 winner will receive 4 tickets. Depending on the level of experienced desired and the ages in your group, you can decide on which tickets to receive. See below for Ticket Description. We will provide the Winner...
RetailThe Drum

Channel (s)hopping: exploring the potential for shoppable TV ads

With numerous top UK broadcasters making inroads on shoppable ads, Andrew Sandoval, vice-president of biddable media at Croud, explores just how feasible the media channel is for shoppers. You’ve seen the show, now buy the T-shirt. That used to be the way of things. Now, with shoppable ads, you can...
New York City, NYstlouisnews.net

Restaurants, stores full after Covid, American Express revenues jump

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With nearly 50 percent of Americans having received the Covid vaccine, customers at restaurants, shops and entertainment locations have returned, and American Express reports a surge in revenues for the second quarter. Officials at American Express said they witnessed increased spending as the quarter progressed,...

