The Cincinnati Reds have found their rhythm heading into the All-Star break. They are coming off of three consecutive wins against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they are closing in on the division lead. The Reds still sit in second place in the NL Central, trailing the Brewers by only four games. After their strong finish to the first half of the season, the Reds are in prime position to improve the roster to make a playoff push. The MLB Trade Deadline is July 30th, and the Reds have multiple positions that need an upgrade.