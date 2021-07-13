Cancel
Golf

Covering the Spread: The Open Championship Betting Preview With Brandon Gdula

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf’s final major of 2021 is set for this week with The Open Championship teeing off at Royal St. George’s Golf Club. Where can we find betting value for the event? numberFire’s Brandon Gdula joins The Power Rank’s Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire’s Jim Sannes to preview The Open, discussing what to expect from Royal St. George’s, which outrights he’s eyeing, and non-outright markets that present the biggest edges.

