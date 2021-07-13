Cancel
NFL

Is Damien Harris the undisputed No. 1 back for the Patriots?

SportsGrid
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we all know nothing is ever official until the enigma that is Bill Belichick says it is, so the case is being made for Damien Harris as the number one option for the New England Patriots. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Harris is the “surefire” top option out of the backfield in Foxborough. The coach said the up-and-coming running back is “off to a really good start in preparation for the season.” Damien looks to have the edge over rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Sony Michel, who could be cut before the season begins.

