Starman given Prix Maurice de Gheest target next by trainer Ed Walker after July Cup success at Newmarket
Ed Walker has confirmed the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and the Betfair Sprint Cup as the next two likely targets for Starman, as long as the ground is suitable. Starman's only defeat in six starts came on soft ground at Ascot in October - but he showed what a class act he is with a powerful performance to open his Group One account in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.www.skysports.com
