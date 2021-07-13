Cancel
Sports

Starman given Prix Maurice de Gheest target next by trainer Ed Walker after July Cup success at Newmarket

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Walker has confirmed the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and the Betfair Sprint Cup as the next two likely targets for Starman, as long as the ground is suitable. Starman's only defeat in six starts came on soft ground at Ascot in October - but he showed what a class act he is with a powerful performance to open his Group One account in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

SportsSkySports

Weekend Review: Starman blows minds in July Cup

Starman took centre stage as he proved himself in the top bracket of this year's sprinting division with an emphatic victory in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket. Saturday's racing took place against a sad backdrop as the death of the mighty Galileo, at the age of 23, brought a watershed moment for the sport.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Primo Bacio handed Deauville mission by Ed Walker

Primo Bacio will attempt to break her Group One duck in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 3. Ed Walker’s filly endured a luckless run in the Falmouth Stakes, eventually finishing a length and a half behind Snow Lantern in fifth. With some notable rivals due to be in...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Hurricane Lane aiming to shine in Grand Prix de Paris

Charlie Appleby is confident Hurricane Lane will give a bold account in his bid to follow up his last-gasp Irish Derby triumph in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Wednesday. Hurricane Lane got up in the shadow of the post to deny Lone Eagle and have his day...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Maurice de Gheest bid an option for Rohaan

Rohaan could head for the Prix Maurice de Gheest in search of Group One glory after having no luck in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday. The three-year-old gelding is already a winner at Group Two and Group Three level and won the Wokingham Handicap under a welter burden, but his first attempt at the top level did not quite work out.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Oxted to undergo thorough check after July Cup third

Roger Teal is to have Oxted “checked out” after finishing a gallant third when defending his crown in Saturday’s Darley July Cup. Fresh from doubling his Group One tally in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, the five-year-old had to make do with minor honours at Newmarket after hanging badly right in the closing stages, while he was also found to be suffering from mild heat stress post-race.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Glen Shiel ‘bang on course’ for Maurice de Gheest

Glen Shiel is heading to Deauville next for a crack at the Prix Maurice de Gheest. Archie Watson’s durable seven-year-old proved he does not need the mud to help him mix it with the best when he was beaten only a little over two lengths by Starman in a fast-ground July Cup.
CyclingSkySports

Tour de France: Police search Bahrain Victorious team hotel after stage 17 of race

Riders' rooms and the team bus were searched, while the team was required to provide copies of all training files. The team's technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: "Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers' requests.

