Rioting, looting and violence has been plaguing the South African provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria. This all comes in the weeks following the arrest of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Now, as the looting and disorder seem to be simmering down, businesses are trying to find a way to get back on their feet. Host Marco Werman speaks with Mbali Ndhlovu, one of the co-founders of RebuildSA, a volunteer group helping businesses rebuild and recover in the aftermath of the looting.