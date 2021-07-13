To fully vaccinate population, Ghana faces scarcity and a troubled history
Ghana was the first country in the world to receive vaccines from COVAX, the global initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. A million people in Ghana have been inoculated so far. The goal is 20 million by the end of the year. But a lack of vaccines, and the country's history with Ebola, are working against the West African country’s vaccination efforts. Reporter Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman brings us this story from Ghana.www.pri.org
