To fully vaccinate population, Ghana faces scarcity and a troubled history

Today is World Population Day — a day first observed in 1989, when there were slightly more than 5 billion people on earth. There are now 7.8 billion of us, on a planet that many already deemed overpopulated half a century ago when we were at a mere 3.5 billion. Our rate of growth is slowing, but the world is still growing by over 80 million people a year. A number that large can be hard to truly conceptualize, so think about it like this: We are adding the equivalent of another New York City every 38 days. A new Los Angeles every 18 days. This massive growth isn’t concentrated within one urban beltway, but it’s not spread out evenly across the globe either — more than a third of population growth in the last year occurred in sub-Saharan Africa alone. And nearly all (99 percent) of the population growth between 2020 and 2021 happened in less developed countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America where infrastructure, institutions and local environments are already often strained.