To fully vaccinate population, Ghana faces scarcity and a troubled history

Public Radio International PRI
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhana was the first country in the world to receive vaccines from COVAX, the global initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. A million people in Ghana have been inoculated so far. The goal is 20 million by the end of the year. But a lack of vaccines, and the country's history with Ebola, are working against the West African country’s vaccination efforts. Reporter Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman brings us this story from Ghana.

