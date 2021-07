Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Dozens of people have died in continued rioting in two South African provinces that began last week in response to the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Police and the military tried to curb looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the latter of which is the most populous province and includes the nation’s largest city and financial hub, Johannesburg. Officials say many of the now 32 deaths occurred in stampedes during the looting. Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, amid an ongoing inquiry into corruption allegations during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.