Palm wine music

Boathouse Vineyards in – and on – the Narrows of Lake Leelanau is offering a greatly expanded schedule of summer music. Guests can enjoy wine, music, and wine-paired food while relaxing outside. Local artists will perform everything from mellow rock and cool blues grooves to jazz standards from 4:30-7 Sundays and 5:30-8 Wednesdays. While visitors are welcome to bring their own food, they can also order from a signature wine-pairing menu available from nearby Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop of Lake Leelanau, including shareable plates (charcuterie, cheese, whitefish, hummus) or heartier dishes made to order. Best of all, the food will be delivered directly to you, whether you’re seated in one of the Adirondacks on the lawn or the covered porch. Limited dock space is also available, allowing boaters to visit the tasting room as well. Boathouse Vineyards produces a variety of wines, from cool-climate reds to award-winning white wines, all from its 25-acre vineyard four miles south of the tasting room. For detailed schedule, see www.boathousevineyards.com.