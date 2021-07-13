Why are global health leaders slamming COVID-19 booster shots right now?
A handful of countries and vaccine developers are already preparing for COVID-19 boosters. It's causing tension for the global response because many parts of the world still lack access to any vaccines. Host Marco Werman speaks with Dr. Kawsar Talaat, a vaccine researcher and global health professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, about why moving forward with boosters now would complicate the pandemic response.www.pri.org
Comments / 0