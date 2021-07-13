Why are global health leaders slamming COVID-19 booster shots right now?

The news about booster shots has been a little confusing lately. First, Pfizer said that it would be applying for authorization for a third COVID shot, since data now shows signs of waning immunity from its vaccine after six months. Then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement saying there is currently no need for a COVID booster shot. If you're vaccinated and wondering how long you're really protected—especially with the highly infectious Delta variant sweeping the country—it's hard not to feel concerned by the mixed messages.