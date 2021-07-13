Orioles complete draft by taking 8 pitchers on Day 3

The Baltimore Orioles today made 10 selections on Day Two of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, completing rounds 2-10. The Orioles started the day by selecting INF CONNOR NORBY at No. 41 overall from East Carolina University (NC). The Orioles also selected OF REED TRIMBLE at No. 65 overall from the University of Southern Mississippi, OF JOHN RHODES at No. 76 overall from the University of Kentucky, OF DONTA’ WILLIAMS at No. 106 overall from the University of Arizona, RHP CARLOS TAVERA at No. 137 overall from the University of Texas Arlington, INF COLLIN BURNS at No. 167 overall from Tulane University (LA), C CONNOR PAVOLONY at No. 197 overall from the University of Tennessee, C CREED WILLEMS at No. 227 from Aledo (TX) High School, INF RYAN HIGGINS at No. 257 overall from Fresno State University (CA), and OF BILLY COOK at No. 287 overall from Pepperdine University (CA).