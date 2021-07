In case you somehow missed it, Zach LaVine made the 12-man Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics, which is pretty neat. It gives him a chance to practice and play with some of the other best players in the world this offseason, and maybe he can even do some recruiting for the Bulls. Or if you’re a pessimist, others will be recruiting him. LaVine did talk Friday about contract extension talks starting “soon” but was rather vague and just said it’s “going to play out the right way.”