Gutierrez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Gutierrez had the chance to carve out a role recently with Maikel Franco (ankle) sidelined, but he's gone just 1-for-13 with two RBI, a run, a walk and six strikeouts across the last four games. Franco began a rehab assignment with the Orioles' Florida Complex League team Tuesday, but Pat Valaika and Domingo Leyba could see increased time at the hot corner if Franco isn't cleared to return Friday.