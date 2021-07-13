Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

McKneely is 247's "Best Match"

By ReasFordHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

How he stood out: Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett had no problems with letting everybody see his grin as he watched his future player Isaac McKneely go to work during the final day of the event. Maybe this isn't a perfect comparison, but for UVA fans think a slightly bigger version of Kyle Guy who has a bit more to offer (at least at the same age) off of the dribble and as a creator for others. McKneely plays in attack mode, makes others around him better and is a tough competitor that knocks down big shots. He's long been a favorite to watch of the 247Sports staff and he'll be a favorite to watch for everybody in Charlottesville. Such a perfect match between player, program and future head coach.

