Indiana State baseball’s Max Wright has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants, the National League club announced Wednesday. Wright started in all 52 games for the Sycamores at catcher and as designated hitter in 2021. He led the team with 16 home runs and 41 runs batted in while hitting .305 on the season. He slugged .611 with 25 extra-base hits while scoring 47 runs. Overall, Wright drew 39 walks and was hit-by-pitch 13 times for a .453 on-base percentage. He also was named a first-team All-MVC selection as well as an MVC All-Defensive team member at catcher.